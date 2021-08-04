Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 428,777 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 428,777 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

