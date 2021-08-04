Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 59,809 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,809 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $221.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.