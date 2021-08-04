Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes $21.95 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 538,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.95.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.