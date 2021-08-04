Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,768,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

MSI stock opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $226.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

