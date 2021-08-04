Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.18% of Cboe Global Markets worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.05.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,790 shares of company stock worth $3,905,576. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.