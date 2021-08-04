Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

