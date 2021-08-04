ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Alliance Global Partners

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.47. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 659.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.