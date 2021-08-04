Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

TSE MFC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.12. 5,146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,395. The company has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last quarter.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

