MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $18.86 million and $777,056.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00100624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00143798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.25 or 0.99806909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00844404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

