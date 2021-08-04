Maple (MPL) Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $7.86 or 0.00019764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $188,658.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.00850377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095157 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.