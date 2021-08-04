Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.79% of PriceSmart worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,247 shares of company stock worth $11,372,559. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.