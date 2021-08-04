Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $260.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,708.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,492.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

