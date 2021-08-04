Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 5,579 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.0% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $251,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

