Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 570,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

