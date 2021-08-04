Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.21. Approximately 6,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 838,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.