Marc Taxay Sells 498 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,883. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.