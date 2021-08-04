Marc Taxay Sells 498 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90.
NYSE ANET traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,883. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.
ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
