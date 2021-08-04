Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.

Facebook stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.92. 13,973,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,666,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.