Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.
Facebook stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.92. 13,973,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,666,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
