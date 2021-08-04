MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00813206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00091928 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

