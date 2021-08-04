Marlin Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $50.48 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

