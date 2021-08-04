Marqeta (MQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

