Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.29. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

