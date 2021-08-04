Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

