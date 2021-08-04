Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $143.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.28. 183,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,833. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

