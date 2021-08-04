Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $139.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,838,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.