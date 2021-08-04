Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.59.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,600,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.