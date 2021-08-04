Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 312.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,210.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 348,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,812,000 after buying an additional 293,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.