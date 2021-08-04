Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. 173,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $61.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

