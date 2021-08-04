Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.
Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. 173,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $61.48.
In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
