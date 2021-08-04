Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $67.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $61.48.
In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,824,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4,078.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,309,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $212,265,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
