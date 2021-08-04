Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $67.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,824,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4,078.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,309,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $212,265,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

