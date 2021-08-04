Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $67.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 63711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.
In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
