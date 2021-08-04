Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $67.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 63711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marvell Technology by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4,210.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 348,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,470 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

