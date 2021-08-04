Masari (MSR) One Day Volume Hits $660.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Masari has a market cap of $463,745.58 and approximately $660.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.20 or 0.06607424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.52 or 0.01388726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00360694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00127886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.00593138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00355794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00300998 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.