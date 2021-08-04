Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

