Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $69,914.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $246,828.89 and approximately $69,914.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.20 or 0.06607424 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00127886 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars.

