Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

