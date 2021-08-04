Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams Purchases 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MTDR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

