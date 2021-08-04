Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $158.47, but opened at $152.61. Match Group shares last traded at $150.93, with a volume of 92,103 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.