Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $395,210.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

