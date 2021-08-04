Matterport (MTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

