MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,551.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $552,281.28 and approximately $36,551.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.81 or 0.01167879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00341044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00404843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004888 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.