Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0052

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 73% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $318,446.33 and $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.83 or 1.00415568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031954 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.52 or 0.01174949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00340981 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00405182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00070594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004893 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

