Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Position Boosted by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 205,166 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 18.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Management LLC owned 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 583,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,548. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

