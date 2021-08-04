MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $672,375.84 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,916.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 510,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

