MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.78

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 5483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,712 shares of company stock worth $10,369,102. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

