McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.78. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 101,951 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The firm has a market cap of C$21.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.51.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

