McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.25. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 16,636 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

