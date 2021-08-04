McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Gap Down to $78.49

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.49, but opened at $74.53. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 744 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,837,000 after buying an additional 863,149 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

