McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $2,927,489.57 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lori A. Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McKesson alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.39. 73,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $206.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.