McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.94. 59,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,428. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $206.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,227. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

