McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $205.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $209.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.33.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.