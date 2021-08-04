McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.80-20.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.13. McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.800-$20.400 EPS.

MCK stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,345. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $209.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.33.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

