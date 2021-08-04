mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.95. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 48,752 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.29 million and a P/E ratio of -24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.46.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.